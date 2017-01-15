Aleppo 'Signs Contracts to Revive Production' to Kickstart Economy

These contracts are the first in a series which have been designated to rebuild and restore the city. Ultimately, his main objective is the return of refugees to their districts and rebuilding industrial enterprises in the city so that life can return to normalcy after so many troubled years.
“We need to completely remove the debris from the main roads that connect the city's neighborhoods. Then it will be possible to begin restoring the industrial quarters, public buildings and institutions, the most populated areas and areas that have been damaged least of all,” Diab said.
Additionally, the head of the Cabinet of Ministers has ordered accelerated construction in Al Haidariya, Tel Zarazir and 23 other districts.
Recently, Syrian Prime Minister Imad Hamis visited Aleppo along with a delegation of ministers. He said that the state budget was fully open for the reconstruction of Aleppo.
The Prime Minister noted the need for strategic planning and clear organization for the implementation of this goal. According to him it is important to revive production which will then kick start the economy.
According to the preliminary estimates, damages caused by the hostilities in eastern Aleppo total 800 billion Syrian pounds, with damages to the private sector estimated at another 2.3 billion pounds.
On December 22, Syrian government troops declared that they had suppressed the last pockets of resistance in Aleppo and had taken full control of the city after years of fierce fightings.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete GREAT way to go. Prep special places where police and military will be at near every corner!! This checkpoints will keep them alive in case of attack by terror.
cast235
And surround every district with checkpoints. People will have to bear with it , so they don't fall again to terror, nor mercenary groups.
Finally they enjoying a holiday!!
And DO N OT respond to Israel. Let Russia handle it. Sounds like provocation to invade Syria, knowing not only that the plan failed, but knowing is NOT near ready to respond to an Israeli attack.
Also this could get a BAD response from Turkey , because Turkey is guarantor of the PEACE PLAN.
So it could equate an attack on NATO.
But Russia can respond without firing a bullet. First try to get Hamas Palestine in one page to a road map for peace. IF HAMAS is willing to lay down arms, against Israel , and Palestine vows to listen and seat at a table, perhaps Israel could end the HAMAS mess, even return the GAZA lands back with generous extras.
In exchange, HAMAS could be against terror in Lebanon and Palestine. HAMAS is an anti terrorist team!!
And helped and still aiding in Syria.
Russia should do something good for them, achieving peace is one GREAT thing.