Register
15:48 GMT +315 January 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Syrians gather around a Christmas tree in Aleppo's government controlled Aziziyah neighbourhood on December 31, 2016

    Aleppo 'Signs Contracts to Revive Production' to Kickstart Economy

    © AFP 2016/ George OURFALIAN
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    2603190

    A total of 14 contracts amounting to 1 billion and 100 million Syrian pounds have been allocated for the restoration of Aleppo. In an interview with Sputnik the governor of Aleppo, Hussein Diab, spoke about the development.

    Aleppo Is Coming Back To Normal Life
    Youtube / Sputnik
    Slowly but Surely, Eastern Aleppo Heals the Wounds of War and Occupation
    “The new contracts have been signed for collection and removal of debris, restoration of housing and communal services and rebuilding of infrastructure that was destroyed in the eastern districts of Aleppo,” Diab told Sputnik.

    These contracts are the first in a series which have been designated to rebuild and restore the city. Ultimately, his main objective is the return of refugees to their districts and rebuilding industrial enterprises in the city so that life can return to normalcy after so many troubled years.

    “We need to completely remove the debris from the main roads that connect the city's neighborhoods. Then it will be possible to begin restoring the industrial quarters, public buildings and institutions, the most populated areas and areas that have been damaged least of all,” Diab said.

    Additionally, the head of the Cabinet of Ministers has ordered accelerated construction in Al Haidariya, Tel Zarazir and 23 other districts.

    Recently, Syrian Prime Minister Imad Hamis visited Aleppo along with a delegation of ministers. He said that the state budget was fully open for the reconstruction of Aleppo.

    The Prime Minister noted the need for strategic planning and clear organization for the implementation of this goal. According to him it is important to revive production which will then kick start the economy.

    Supporters of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad carry their national flags and gesture as they tour the streets in celebration of what they say is the Syrian army's victory against the rebels in Aleppo, Syria December 12, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
    'Martyr City': French MPs Did Not Expect to See 'Life Go on in Aleppo'
    The city was badly damaged during the 22 months while it was under terrorist control.

    According to the preliminary estimates, damages caused by the hostilities in eastern Aleppo total 800 billion Syrian pounds, with damages to the private sector estimated at another 2.3 billion  pounds.

    On December 22, Syrian government troops declared that they had suppressed the last pockets of resistance in Aleppo and had taken full control of the city after years of fierce fightings.

    Related:

    Russian EOD Specialists Hunt for Booby Traps in Aleppo (VIDEO)
    Int'l Humanitarian Organizations Provide No Aid to Aleppo - Russian MoD
    Number of Injured in Aleppo Province Blast Exceeds 100 – Sources
    New Dawn: WATCH East Aleppo Residents Returning to Daily Life (VIDEO)
    Russian Military Brings 1.3 Tonnes of Relief Aid to Syria's Aleppo, Latakia
    Tags:
    reconstruction aid, interview, contracts, troops, economy, Daesh, Syria, Aleppo
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      cast235
      GREAT way to go. Prep special places where police and military will be at near every corner!! This checkpoints will keep them alive in case of attack by terror.
      And surround every district with checkpoints. People will have to bear with it , so they don't fall again to terror, nor mercenary groups.
      Finally they enjoying a holiday!!

      And DO N OT respond to Israel. Let Russia handle it. Sounds like provocation to invade Syria, knowing not only that the plan failed, but knowing is NOT near ready to respond to an Israeli attack.
      Also this could get a BAD response from Turkey , because Turkey is guarantor of the PEACE PLAN.
      So it could equate an attack on NATO.

      But Russia can respond without firing a bullet. First try to get Hamas Palestine in one page to a road map for peace. IF HAMAS is willing to lay down arms, against Israel , and Palestine vows to listen and seat at a table, perhaps Israel could end the HAMAS mess, even return the GAZA lands back with generous extras.
      In exchange, HAMAS could be against terror in Lebanon and Palestine. HAMAS is an anti terrorist team!!
      And helped and still aiding in Syria.
      Russia should do something good for them, achieving peace is one GREAT thing.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Somewhere Over the Clouds: A View of Moscow From Above
    Somewhere Over the Clouds: A View of Moscow From Above
    All TV Must Be RT
    All TV Must Be RT
    Countries the US Bombed in 2016
    Countries the US Bombed in 2016

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok