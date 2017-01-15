Bahraini Authorities Execute Shiites Convicted of Killing Policemen in 2014

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The convicted men were killed by a firing squad, a week after the court upheld their death sentences over 2014 bomb attack.

"Three inmates convicted on proven charges of killing first-lieutenant Tareq Mohammed Al Shehi and policemen Mohammed Raslan and Ammar Abdu Ali Mohammed were executed this morning. The execution was carried out after the Court of Cassation rejected the appeals of the defendants, upheld their death sentence, the legally prescribed measures were taken and the Public Prosecutor requested the implementation of the verdict," the statement said as quoted by Bahrain News Agency.

On Saturday, hundreds of Bahraini citizens took to the streets to protest against the planned execution, which is the first in last five years.

On March 3, 2014, a car exploded in the suburbs of the country's capital of Manama, killing two policemen and an UAE law enforcement officer.