Turkish Aircraft Kill Nine Daesh Terrorists, Destroy 12 Targets in N Syria

Turkish Forces Kill 18 Daesh Militants, Destroy 14 Targets in Northern Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Turkish Aircraft Forces have killed nine Daesh members and destroyed 12 Daesh targets in the Syrian town of al-Bab and its suburbs over the past 24 hours, the Turkish Armed Forces said Sunday.

"The Air Force destroyed 12 targets including 3 hideouts, 4 weapon storage facilities, 4 bunkers and 1 control point in the Syrian towns of al-Bab and Bza'a. As a result of the operation, total of 9 IS terrorists have been eliminated," the statement said as quoted by the Haberturk news outlet.

On August 24, the Turkish army launched Operation Euphrates Shield against militants of the IS group, which is outlawed in Russia and many other countries. Turkish forces, with assistance from Syrian opposition fighters, occupied the city of Jarabulus in northern Syria and are currently conducting its offensive on al-Bab. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the aim of the operation is to clear the region from terrorists and make it a safety zone for refugees.

The operation has been widely criticized both by the Syrian Kurds and Damascus, who have accused Ankara of violating Syria's territorial integrity.

