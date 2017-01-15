Turkish Airstrikes Destroy 6 PKK Militants in Eastern Bitlis Province

According to the statement, two PKK targets were destroyed within the operation, which is still underway.
Tensions between Ankara and the Kurds escalated in July 2015 when a ceasefire between Turkey and the PKK collapsed because of a series of terror attacks allegedly committed by PKK members.
The Kurds are currently living in parts of Turkey, Iran, Iraq and Syria. In Turkey, the Kurds represent the largest ethnic minority, and are striving to create their own independent state.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete I wonder what the cost is to kill 'at least six' militants...and how long the government can keep up the money drain?
michael