Turkey Completes Building Wall on Borders With Syria, Iraq

The news agency reported that 57,186 attempts of illegal border crossings were prevented over the past year due to the increased security measures.
The number of people, trying to join Islamic State (Daesh) terrorist group dropped by seven times compared to 2015, the news agency added.
Daesh is a terrorist organization outlawed in many countries.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete yeah and the muslim brotherhood terrorist army of turkey will let any terrorist through and shot refugees at sight just like they did since the beginning of the conflict Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete It seems that the new buzzwords are: "A wall; don't leave home without one."
Amin von Elysion
marcanhalt