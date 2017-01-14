Turkey Completes Building Wall on Borders With Syria, Iraq

© AFP 2016/ Jorge Guerrero Turkish Forces Kill 18 Daesh Militants, Destroy 14 Targets in Northern Syria

ANKARA (Sputnik) – The Anadolu news agency reported that the total length of the wall was 330 kilometers (approximately 205 miles) and the 191-kilometer segment of the southern border was fenced with barbed wire.

The news agency reported that 57,186 attempts of illegal border crossings were prevented over the past year due to the increased security measures.

The number of people, trying to join Islamic State (Daesh) terrorist group dropped by seven times compared to 2015, the news agency added.

Daesh is a terrorist organization outlawed in many countries.