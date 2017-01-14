Militants Kill Syrian Government’s Negotiator Near Damascus

BEIRUT (Sputnik) – Ghadban is said to have been shot from a sniper rifle when he was going with a maintenance crew from the Ain al-Fija water pumping station.

© AP Photo/ Maya Alleruzzo, File US Generals Try to Save Face in Mosul After Aleppo Liberation

In late December, terrorists blew up a water pipeline in the Wadi Barada area, which was used to supply the Syrian capital with drinking water. Al-Nusra Front militants also seized the Ain al-Fija water pumping station.

On Wednesday, January 11, the Damascus province governor said agreements had been reached with militants for engineers to access the Ain al-Fija facilities and on repair of the water pipeline in Barada Valley. A few hours later, militants denied that any deals had been reached with the Syrian leadership.

On Friday, Syrian state media reported that the Syrian army and militants of the armed opposition agreed on a truce in Barada Valley.