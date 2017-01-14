South African Photojournalist Kidnapped in Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Mohamed was kidnapped earlier this week when he was on the way to the Turkish border, Imtiaz Sooliman, head of the Gift of the Givers said.

According to Sooliman, two cars boxed the Mohamed’s vehicle in.

"A few men with guns got off, were very calm and came to the car. They opened the doors, put a gun to the head of our two people and looked at Shiraaz … They replied that they think that there is some misunderstanding and that they need to question him and will return him in two days," Sooliman said, as quoted by the News 24 media outlet.

Two days later the gunmen failed to release Mohamed, whose location is now unknown.

Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, which is banned in a range of countries, including Russia.

