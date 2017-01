DUBAI (Sputnik) — According to the WAM news agency, the aircraft delivered four of five bodies at the Abu Dhabi airport, where a special ceremony attended by high-ranking officials was organized.

The fifth body reportedly has not been identified yet.

Earlier this week, a total of three terrorist attacks took place in Afghanistan, including the Kabul twin suicide bombing, which left over 50 people dead, and an explosion at a hotel in the city of Kandahar that left at least 11 people dead, including five UAE diplomats, who were tasked with a humanitarian mission.