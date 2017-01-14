About 120,000 Syrians in Damascus Province Receive Aid

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — About 120,000 residents in the Syrian province of Damascus have received food, water supplies and medical care, the Russian Reconciliation Center said Saturday.
"The total population of Jeirud, al-Otnee, Nasiriya and Ruheiba is about 120,000 people. Under the auspices of the Russian Centre for reconciliation, these towns are receiving drinking water, food products and items of first necessity. The citizens are receiving medical assistance," the center said in a daily bulletin on its website.
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced in December that the Syrian government and armed opposition groups had reached an agreement on a nationwide ceasefire in Syria and on readiness to start peace talks.
