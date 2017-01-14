Middle Eastern Problems 'Not Solved Upon Call From Russia, US'

In the early hours of Friday morning, the Syrian Army reported that Israel had carried out missile strikes targeting the Mezzeh (also spelled as Mezzah) military airport southwest of the Syrian capital of Damascus.

© REUTERS/ ReutersTV Smoke and flames are seen near Mezzah military airport, near Damascus, Syria, in this still image from video obtained by Reuters January 13, 2017

Syrian military command has since warned Tel Aviv that it may take retaliatory measures.

Syrian Army Command stressed to SANA that it would continue its war on terrorism by "eliminating and cutting off the arms supporting it."

Meanwhile, Israeli Defense Forces have refused to comment on the attack.

Russian political analysts have commented on the ripening conflict between the two neighboring states, suggesting how it might alter the balance of power in Syria which is now under the ceasefire brokered by Russia, Turkey and Iran.

"Israel is waiting for a considerable change in the US stance in the region after the upcoming US administration is sworn in," Zvi Magen, former Israeli ambassador to Russia (1998) told Russia's online newspaper Gazeta.ru.

He added that Israel is currently not inclined to show any initiative in Syria and is waiting instead upon the initiatives of the states which are actively participating in the Syrian process.

Meanwhile, Alexei Malashenko, Chief Researcher at the Dialogue of Civilizations Research Institute and an analyst at the Carnegie Moscow Center suggested that the international players operating in Syria might have realized that the regional problems are "not settled upon a single call from Moscow or Washington and there is plenty of room for maneuver."

"It looks like the situation will wind down soon, however time is needed to set up a new balance of power in the region," he added.

He also noted that Moscow is balancing between the interests of Turkey, Iran and those of Bashar Assad. However it is also no less interested in maintaining good relations with Israel.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!