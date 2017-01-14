Iraqi Forces Liberate Campus of University of Mosul From Daesh Terrorists

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to Al Mayadeen TV channel, the military were combing once again the liberated area and underground tunnels.

The University is strategically important for troops' advance in the western part of Mosul, still controlled by the terrorists.

The battle for the area lasted two days.

The operation to liberate Mosul from Daesh terrorists, outlawed in many countries, including Russia, began on October 17, 2016. Iraqi troops have managed to advance in the eastern part of the city, but the western part — on the right bank of the Tigris River — remains under militant control.

Daesh is outlawed in the United States, Russia and numerous other countries.