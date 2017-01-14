Int'l Humanitarian Organizations Provide No Aid to Aleppo - Russian MoD

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — International humanitarian organizations provide no assistance to the civilians of liberated Aleppo, while the fact that the Western media ignores the assistance issue is surprising, a representative of the Russian Defense Ministry said Saturday.

"A month has passed since the liberation of Aleppo. However, the international humanitarian organizations still do not provide real assistance to the civilian population. Meanwhile, the peaceful life in the city is restoring," Gen. Maj. Igor Konashenkov said.

He stressed that the Western media had not covered the issue for a long time, silencing it like it was commanded by someone.

Syria's civil war between government forces and a wide range of insurgents, including opposition groups and terrorists, such as al-Nusra Front and Daesh, both outlawed in Russia, has raged for some five years and has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives. Aleppo, fought over since 2012, was liberated and fully retaken by the government in late December.