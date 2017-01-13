Afghan Security Forces' Military Operations Decrease by 17% in December

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the study conducted by the TOLOnews, in December, the Afghan security forces and foreign troops carried out 488 operations and 25 airstrikes. Over 750 security incidents and three suicide attack took place in the country in December, which left a total of 87 civilians dead and over 110 wounded.

Nangarhar, Kunduz, Kandahar, Faryab and Uruzgan are among the most insecure provinces in the country, according to the study.

Earlier this week, a total of three terrorist attacks took place in Afghanistan, including the Kabul twin suicide bombing, which left over 50 people dead, and an explosion at a hotel in the city of Kandahar that left at least 11 people dead, including five UAE diplomats.

Afghanistan is experiencing political, social and security instability, in particular, due to the activity of Taliban, a militant group formed in the 1990s, seeking to establish Sharia law in the country. The crisis in the country prompted the emergence of local cells of other extremist organizations such as Islamic State (IS), which is banned in many countries, including Russia.

The instability has persisted in the country since the 2001 US-led invasion to defeat the Taliban and al-Qaeda in the wake of the 9/11 attacks in the United States.