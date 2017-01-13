US Welcomes Russia-Turkey Coordination in Battle for Syria's al-Bab

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Thursday, Russia and Turkey signed an agreement to ensure flight security and unspecified military cooperation as Turkish ground forces advance on al-Bab, according to Turkish media reports.

"I don’t see al-Bab as radically different than other places in Syria where we have actively worked with the Turks," Slotkin told reporters. "Now the Russians are there and so that definitely is an important factor."

Asked whether the United States continues to support Turkish ground forces in the al-Bab offensive, despite Russian involvement, Slotkin replied: "Of course there’s support to al-Bab."

Russia and the United States are waging separate air campaigns to defeat Daesh forces in Syria, albeit with differing objectives. Russia backs the Syrian government of President Bashar Assad while the US is fighting Daesh and is demanding Assad's resignation.

Turkish ground troops began the latest offensive on al-Bab in December, following a Turkey-Russia brokered ceasefire that largely held, allowing civilians to escape.

Al-Bab is located in northern Syria, midway between the nation’s largest city of Aleppo and Manbij — cities that have been cleared of Daesh fighters.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!