19:26 GMT +313 January 2017
    Fighters from the Kurdish-Arab alliance, known as the Syrian Democratic Forces, are seen near the village of Khirbet al-Jahshe, some 35 kilometres from al-Tabaqah on the western outskirts of Raqa as they advance towards the Islamic State (IS) group bastion on December 13, 2016

    Kurdish SDF Drive Daesh From 130 Villages in Raqqa Province Since Dec. 10

    © AFP 2016/ DELIL SOULEIMAN
    Middle East
    0 35 0 0

    Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) killed 536 Daesh fighters, 12 militants as captives and taking control of 133 villages in Western Raqqa, according to official statement.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have driven the Islamic State (ISIL or Daesh) fighters from 133 villages in the northeastern Syrian Raqqa province during the second phase of the Operation Wrath of Euphrates, the SDF said in a Friday statement.

    "Since December 10, 2016, our forces have been able to kill 536 ISIL fighters, taking 12 militants as captives and taking control of 133 villages in Western Raqqa," the statement said, as quoted by the Iranian Fars news agency.

    A Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter rests with his weapon on a vehicle camouflaged with mud, north of Raqqa city, Syria November 7, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Rodi Said
    Syrian Democratic Forces Clear 150 Square Kilometers in Advance on Raqqa
    The statement added that the Kurdish-led troops had also succeeded to capture some 830 square miles.

    The Operation Wrath of Euphrates, aimed at liberating the Syrian city of Raqqa from IS, outlawed in Russia among other countries, was launched on November 5, 2016. The SDF started the second stage of the operation on December 10.

    The SDF is among of the forces fighting against the IS militants in the war-torn Syria and brings together Kurds, Arabs, Assyrians and Turkmens among others.

