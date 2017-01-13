Register
20:57 GMT +313 January 2017
    The supreme commander of the Pakistani army General Raheel Sharif salutes as he inspects a military honor guard at the Pakistani army's headquarters in Islamabad on December 9, 2015.

    Major Islamic Powers Won't Let 'Muslim NATO' Dent Their Sovereignty - Expert

    The plan for a new international Islamic army with its command center based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, is going ahead. However, it's unlikely to make "any dent in violence in any major Islamic country," an analyst told Sputnik.

    The Saudi-led Islamic Military Alliance to Fight Terrorism (IMAFT), dubbed the Muslim NATO, will be made up of 39 Sunni Muslim states under the command of Raheel Sharif, Pakistan's retired army chief.

    According to media reports, the announcement that Raheel Sharif would lead the so-called new Muslim NATO came from Pakistani defense minister Khawaja Asif, who revealed the appointment on television.

    The IMAFT was created in 2015 to fight Daesh (also known as Islamic State) terrorists, but is not supported by Iran. And it's also unlikely that other "major Islamic" countries in the region will "support its activities," Dr. Amalendu Misra, politics expert at University of Lancaster told Sputnik.

    "I think it's unlikely, that this particular force is going to make any dent in violence in any major Islamic country," Dr. Misra told Sputnik.

    "All the Islamic countries are fiercely protective of their sovereignty. Are they really going to allow them [IMAFT] to undermine their sovereignty and intervene in their country, how credible is that going to be?" Dr Misra asks.

    Dr. Misra also doesn't think it's likely that IMAFT will be allowed in by Egypt or Afghanistan either.

    "When it comes to big powers in the region, like Afghanistan, they're not going to allow more military intervention after having seen a quarter of a century of military intervention from other forces."

    The recent announcement that Pakistan's former army chief is to command IMAFT has led to criticism on social media.

    Some Shia political groups have expressed concern meanwhile Sunni groups have come out in support of Sharif.

    Meanwhile Dr. Misra remains cautious, as he told Sputnik:  

    "I would wait and see as to how far they are going to succeed in terms of brokering peace and in undermining the terrorist outfits."

      marcanhalt
      You are kidding me, right? Who is going to join this monster? Just Sunnis? What about the Shiihites? The Alawites? The Kurds? The Muslim Brotherhood? The Saudis? They will be troublemakers, not peacemakers. Who is going to supply them with armaments? The US? Where is the percentage that each country will have to forfeit from a GDP when the countries are now in ruins? This will be just another form of regional warfare.And the only country equipped enough to defeat this motley crew? Israel. And didn't Obama just help them with a $380 billion war package over the next ten years. Has the world gone this mad in my day in the sun?
