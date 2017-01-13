Turkish Lawmaker Sentenced for Almost Five Years for PKK Ties

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A member of the Turkish parliament was sentenced to four years and eight months in prison for acting on behalf of Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) designated as a terrorist organization in Turkey, local media reported on Friday.

Nursel Aydogan, a member of pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), who was charged with aiding the terrorist organization without being its member, denied the allegations, according to Anadolu news agency.

© REUTERS/ Tuncay Dersinlioglu Turkish Justice Minister Says 18 Detained in Izmir Car Bomb Attack Blamed on PKK

Aydogan was reportedly arrested in November 2016 for refusal to testify at counter-terrorism investigations.

Tensions between Ankara and the Kurds escalated in July 2015 when a ceasefire between Turkey and the PKK collapsed because of a series of terror attacks allegedly committed by PKK members.

The Kurds are currently living in parts of Turkey, Iran, Iraq and Syria. In Turkey, the Kurds represent the largest ethnic minority, and are striving to create their own independent state.