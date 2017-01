© AP Photo/ via AP video Cover Up? Court Acquits Turkish Suspects Involved in Sarin Gas Supply to Syrian Rebels

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Islamic State, also known as Daesh, and Nusra Front terrorists are using banned chemical weapons, including mustard gas and sarin, in Syria and Iraq, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday.

"We are seriously concerned about the recurring instances of "chemical terrorism" in the Middle East, particularly in Syria and Iraq," ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told RIA Novosti.

"Especially worrying is the fact that Islamic State [Daesh], Nusra Front and affiliated terrorist groups use not only industrial-grade toxic chemicals, such as chlorine, but also pure chemical warfare agents (mustard gas and sarin)," Zakharova stressed.