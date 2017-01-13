Palestine to Defend Two-State Solution in Paris

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Paris is going to host the conference on the settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on Sunday. Israel refused to take part in the event, saying that it preferred to hold bilateral talks directly with the Palestinian side.

"We will try to reach an agreement with 77 states about the necessity to create two states in Palestine," Erekat said of the country's plans for the peace conference.

Erekat added that Palestine's main aim at the conference would be convincing global community of the necessity of creation of the two states with Palestine within its 1967 borders.

After the Six Day War in 1967, Israel seized the West Bank, Gaza Strip, Golan Heights and Sinai Peninsula.

Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. Israel has been building settlements on the occupied territories despite objections from the United Nations.

