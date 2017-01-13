As Many as 27 Syrian Armed Opposition Groups Sign Final Document at Ankara Talks

Jaysh al-Islam and Fastaqim, cooperating with al-Nusra Front terrorist group, signed the agreement, while Ahrar al-Sham did not.
Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, which is banned in a range of countries, including Russia.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete So, if Assad is removed, there will be 30 (THIRTY) groups, fighting for power!?!
MNaydenov