As Many as 27 Syrian Armed Opposition Groups Sign Final Document at Ankara Talks

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – As many as 31 groups, the interim government and a group of independent opposition figures took part in the event.

Jaysh al-Islam and Fastaqim, cooperating with al-Nusra Front terrorist group, signed the agreement, while Ahrar al-Sham did not.

Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, which is banned in a range of countries, including Russia.