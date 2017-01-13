Russia Hopes for Aid Agencies to Offer Non-Discriminatory Help to Syria

GENEVA (Sputnik) — Moscow counts on international aid organizations to offer non-discriminatory help to all Syrians being liberated from terrorists, a Russian diplomatic source told Sputnik Friday.

"Moscow counts on the international aid community to be guided by the need to help all residents of cities liberated from terrorists, avoiding discrimination," the source, who is close to the aid issue, said.

The source stressed that the UN aid appeal for Syria has only received some 40 percent of funds needed, while over 90 percent of the appeal for Iraq's Mosul, currently being retaken by government forces from Daesh, has been financed by aid organizations.

"This is evidence of double standards in approaches to helping the residents of cities liberated from terrorists… [Western donors] are not ready to accept the fact that residents have a chance to return to normal life only after the jihadists were expelled from the city," the source stated, adding that Russia is in contact with international aid organizations on the issue of delivering aid to eastern Aleppo and nearby camps for internally displaces persons.

Syria's civil war between government forces and a wide range of insurgents, including opposition groups and terrorists, such as al-Nusra Front and Daesh , both outlawed in Russia, has raged for some five years and has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives. Aleppo, fought over since 2012, was liberated and fully retaken by the government in late December.

In January, the United Nations said it had access to nearly all of the 400,000 Aleppo residents estimated to still be displaced out of the 1.5 million people currently residing in Aleppo. UN agencies have appealed for over $4.5 billion in aid to cover this year's regional support plan. Russia has been active in delivering its own aid to the country.