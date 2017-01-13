US Airstrikes in Yemen Kill 3 Al-Qaeda Operatives

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Two US military airstrikes carried out in Yemen on December 29 and January 8, killed three operatives of al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, US Central Command spokesman Michael Meyer said in a statement.

"Strikes against al-Qa'ida operatives in Yemen put consistent pressure on the terrorist network and prevent them from plotting and executing attacks against the U.S. and our allies," Meyer stated on Thursday.

Both strikes took place in al-Baydah Governorate of Yemen, according to the Central Command.

Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, the Yemeni and Saudi Arabian branch of al-Qaeda, was established in 2009 and is a designated terrorist organization in the United States, Russia and many other nations.