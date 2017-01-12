Register
21:04 GMT +312 January 2017
    A Syrian boy and his grandmother are seen at an army checkpoint, as rebel fighters and their families prepare to leave the town of Deir Kanun in the Wadi Barada region, on January 11, 2017, as part of a ceasefire deal with the Syrian government

    Syrian Peace Process to Be Enhanced in 2017

    © AFP 2016/ STRINGER
    Middle East
    13120

    Syrian Minister for National Reconciliation Ali Haidar said that the vast majority of Syrians support reconciliation processes on the local level.

    A Syrian army fighter in the village of Kaukab in the Hama province
    © Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov
    Russia Registers Six Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past Day
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The current year should become a landmark for the process of Syrian national reconciliation, as huge efforts are being taken on the local level and more settlements are joining the ceasefire, Syrian Minister for National Reconciliation Ali Haidar told Sputnik Thursday.

    "Today we can say that the vast majority of Syrians support reconciliation processes on the local level… According to our forecasts, 2017 should set a record and the breakthrough will be impressive. The optimistic results of our work should help restore stability in our society. Then, it will be possible to launch the national dialogue," Haidar said.

    Haidar also noted the important role of the Russian Center for Syrian Reconciliation in holding talks with the conflicting sides on joining the ceasefire.

    "I repeatedly worked with Russian specialists during the reconciliation operations, and I can say that they are really working together with Syria for the sake of the common strategic goals. The Russian side is trying to bring piece not sparing itself," the minister added.

    Smoke rise from shelling on Wadi Barada, northwest of Damascus, Syria
    © AP Photo/ Step News Agency
    Total of 1,101 Settlements Have Joined Syrian Ceasefire
    Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including the Islamic State (also known as Daesh), which is banned in a range of countries, including Russia.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin announced in December that the Syrian government and armed opposition groups had reached an agreement on a nationwide ceasefire in Syria and on readiness to start peace talks.

