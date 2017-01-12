Russia, Turkey Agree to Coordinate Airstrikes Against Terrorists in Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On January 12, Russian and Turkish military officials held consultations on coordination of actions in the fight against terrorists in Syria at the Russian Defense Ministry.

"The memorandum establishes mechanisms of coordination and interaction between Russian and Turkish aircraft during airstrikes against terrorist targets, as well as measures aimed at preventing flight incidents involving aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles in Syrian airspace," the ministry said in a statement.

