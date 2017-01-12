Russia Registers Six Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past Day

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian representatives in the Russian-Turkish commission on the Syrian truce have registered six violations of the ceasefire regime over the past 24 hours, and Turkish representatives registered 25 violations of the truce, the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation said in a daily bulletin Thursday.

"The Russian part of the joint Russian-Turkish commission on issues related to violations of the Joint Agreement have registered six violations over the past day: four in Latakia, two in Hama. The Turkish side has registered 25 violations: 11 in Idlib, eight in Aleppo, four in Damascus and two in Hama," the center said in a statement.

According to the statement, it was established that in five cases, fire was delivered on al-Nusra Front terrorists, while the Russian side did not confirm 20 violations.

Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, which is banned in a range of countries, including Russia.