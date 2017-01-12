Total of 1,101 Settlements Have Joined Syrian Ceasefire

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The number of settlements that have joined the cessation of hostilities in war-torn Syria has increased to 1,101, the Russian Defense Ministry said Thursday.

"Within the last 24 hours, truce agreements have been reached with representatives of four settlements in Damascus province, bringing the total number of settlements that have joined the ceasefire to 1,101," the ministry said in a daily bulletin posted on its website.

According to the document, negotiations on joining ceasefire regime have continued with field commanders of armed opposition units operating in Damascus, Homs, Hama, Quneitra, and Aleppo provinces.