Syrian Democratic Forces Clear 150 Square Kilometers in Advance on Raqqa

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are working to further isolate the Daesh terror group in their advance to Raqqa and have cleared 150 square kilometers, Special Presidential Envoy for the Global Coalition to Counter Daesh Brett McGurk said in a Twitter message on Thursday.

Similarly towards #Raqqa last 24 hours: #SDF forces clear 150 sq kms to link up north and west avenues of advance & further isolate #ISIL. — Brett McGurk (@brett_mcgurk) 12 января 2017 г.

​McGurk also noted that in east Mosul, the Iraqi army and Iraq Counterterrorism Service forces were able to weaken the defenses of Daesh by connecting the north and east axes of advance in al-Habdaa.

