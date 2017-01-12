Register
    Body of UK Man Killed Fighting Daesh in Syria Recovered

    The body of a UK citizen, Ryan Lock, the 20 year old from West Sussex, who was killed by Daesh militants on December 21 in a battle to recapture Raqqa, has been recovered, according to pro-Kurdish activists.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The body of a UK citizen who was killed while fighting alongside Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) in northern Syria has been recovered from the territory controlled by the Islamic State (ISIL or Daesh), pro-Kurdish activists said on Thursday.

    Ryan Lock, the 20 year old from West Sussex, was killed on December 21 in a battle to recapture Raqqa. His body was taken by Daesh militants.

    "Ryan's remains are now awaiting repatriation to the UK… It is hoped that with the support of the Kurdistan regional government authorities and the UK consulate in Erbil that the process will be able to proceed without delay, although due to the political complexities of the region we expect the process may take some time," Mark Campbell, a pro-Kurdish activist from KurdishQuestion.com, said, as quoted by the BBC broadcaster.

    His remains have reportedly been taken to north-east Syria for a postmortem.

    It is understood that Lock, who had no previous military experience, fought with the YPG for three and a half months, after traveling to Syria last August.

    Lock is the third person from the United Kingdom to be killed fighting the Daesh militants since the foreign volunteers arrived in the region in 2014.

    The Daesh, which is outlawed in Russia and many other states, has been able to seize large territories in both Syria and Iraq. Captured in 2013, Raqqa serves as the Daesh’s de facto capital in Syria.

