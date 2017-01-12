Register
19:12 GMT +312 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers a speech during the 31st Mukhtars (local administrators) meeting at Presidential Complex in Ankara on December 7, 2016.

    Turkey Angrily Claims US Has 'Lost Its Senses' Over Syrian Kurdish Backing

    © AFP 2016/ Adem Altan
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    129221

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman has lashed out at the US military after it tweeted a statement insisting its Kurdish allies in the fight against Daesh in Syria are not linked to militants that Turkey considers terrorists. It's the latest sign of the serious divide between the key NATO allies in the fight against terror.

    The US's main partner on the ground in Syria continue to be the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). They includes the Kurdish YPG militia, which Turkey views as an extension of the PKK militant group, seen as a terrorist group by Ankara.

    The PKK has waged a bloody three-decade insurgency in Turkey, trying to force the Turkish government to allow the creation of a separate Kurdish state. It's a proposal which Turkish President Erdogan utterly rejects.

    The inclusion of the YPG in the US-backed SDF has therefore been a major point of contention between the US and Turkey.

    This was inflamed on Wednesday January 11, when the US Central Command tweeted a statement validating their support for the SDF.

    President Erdogan's spokesman Ibrahim Kalin tweeted his own response, furiously asking:

    It seems a significant amount of global diplomacy is now being conducted via Twitter.

    A Kurdish YPG fighter
    © Flickr/ Kurdishstruggle
    US Has No Plans to Designate Kurdish YPG as Terrorist Group

    The rift between Turkey and it's NATO ally, the US is growing increasingly frosty. Political analysts note that this widening divide risks undermining their mutual goal-the fight to drive out Daesh from Syria.

    The fissure was already widened earlier in the week when on January 10, US State Department deputy spokesman Mark Toner, said that the YPG's political wing, the Democratic Unity Party (PYD), should be allowed to take part in the peace talks on Syria.

    "This process has to include all Syrians, and that includes the Syrian Kurds," Toner said.

    The statement was rejected by Ankara. No wonder, as since August 2016, Turkey, and the rebels they support, have been fighting the YPG, in addition to Daesh.

    On January 7, the Turkish army announced that it had killed 291 YPG fighters.

    The Turkish forces next target is Al-Bab. Just 20 miles south of the Turkey-Syria border, it is strategically important to Turkey because Kurdish-dominated militias are also attempting to control it.

    Tellingly, the US has declined to offer support for Turkey's Al-bab campaign.

    The Turkish government has expressed hope of a "new chapter" of relations with President-elect Donald Trump. However, it's not yet clear whether the new administration intends to continue with or end its support for the YPG.

    Related:

    Turkish Push to Secure Syrian Border by Summer 2017
    Turkish President: US-Led Coalition Gives Support to Daesh
    'Turkey Sends US a Message' by Questioning Washington's Access to Incirlik Base
    Turkey Should Stop 'Flannelling Both Russia, US, Choose Moscow as Ally'
    Tags:
    Syrian Kurds, Turkish Kurds, militants, terrorism, militia, Syrian crisis, Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Daesh, Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), U.S. Department of State, Ibrahim Kalin, Mark Toner, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Washington, Turkey, Syria, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      sterndaler
      Turkey has waged a bloody three-decade war of ethnic suppression its Kurdistan colony. And it now views Syrian Kurdistan with appetite as a resource rich asset to the neo-Ottoman dream.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This is What Life Looks Like in DPRK During New Year Holidays and Work Days
    This is What Life Looks Like in DPRK During New Year Holidays and Work Days
    He Thought the KKK Was Okay, Until They Interrupted
    He Thought the KKK Was Okay, Until They Interrupted
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok