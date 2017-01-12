US-Led Coalition Launches Five Airstrikes Against Daesh in Mosul

© AP Photo/ Seivan M.Salim Some 150 Iraqi Yazidis Released From Daesh Captivity in Mosul Since October

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US-led coalition against the Islamic State, also known as Daesh, conducted 17 airstrikes in Iraq and Syria on Wednesday, including five near the Iraqi city of Mosul, Operation Inherent Resolve said in a press release.

"Near Mosul, five strikes engaged three ISIL [Islamic State] tactical units; destroyed three fighting positions, three ISIL-held buildings, two heavy machine guns, two mortar systems, a command and control node, a VBIED [vehicle borne improvised explosive device] factory, a VBIED, an ISIL UAV [unmanned aerial vehicle], a supply cache, and an artillery system," the release stated on Thursday.

The airstrikes also damaged 24 supply routes and a building held by the group.

Three additional strikes near Al Huwayjah and Bayji engaged two Daesh tactical units and destroyed a vehicle, buildings and a command and control node.

In Syria, the coalition carried out nine airstrikes near Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor.

The Raqqa strikes engaged an Daesh tactical unit, destroyed tunnels, fighting positions and a vehicle and damaged supply routes. Three airstrikes near Deir ez-Zor strikes destroyed oil assets, including three tanker trucks.

The US-led coalition of 68 nations has been conducting airstrikes against the Daesh in Syria and Iraq since 2014. The strikes in Syria are not authorized by the government of President Bashar Assad or the UN Security Council.

The Daesh is outlawed in the United States, Russia and numerous other countries.