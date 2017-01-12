Some 150 Iraqi Yazidis Released From Daesh Captivity in Mosul Since October

© AP Photo/ Khalid Mohammed Yazidi Women Released From Daesh Sex Slavery in Iraq

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Some kidnapped Yazidis have been transferred to Raqqa in northern Syria by Daesh militants, where currently 2,600 Yazidi captives are being held, the head of Iraqi government office for Yazidi affairs, Hussein Koro, said, as cited by the IraqiNews online newspaper.

The newspaper added that, since 2015, a total of 2,640 Yazidis have been liberated from Daesh captivity, but 3,770 others still remain captive.

The Daesh has been responsible for committing an ongoing genocide against the Yazidi minority group in both Syria and Iraq since August 2014. As a result, thousands of Yazidi men, women, and children have been captured, killed, sexually enslaved, trained as hostiles and tortured by Daesh militants.

The operation to liberate Mosul from Daesh terrorists, outlawed in many countries, including Russia, began on October 17, 2016. Iraqi troops managed to advance in the eastern part of the city, but the western part — on the right bank of the Tigris River — remained under militant control.

