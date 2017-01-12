Syria Cessation of Hostilities Largely Holding - UN Envoy

© AFP 2016/ George OURFALIAN De Mistura Expects Russia, Turkey to Ensure Success of Syria Truce, Astana Talks

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The cessation of hostilities in Syria has generally been holding, but it has not enabled humanitarian access to besieged areas, UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura said Thursday.

“The COH [cessation of hostilities] is largely holding with some exceptions, but in theory that should be giving an opportunity for accelerated humanitarian access to besieged areas. Unfortunately, that’s not the case,” de Mistura told a briefing.