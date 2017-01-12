Paris Conference on Middle East Peace 'Rigged' by Palestine, France - Netanyahu

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The upcoming Paris international conference on the Israel-Palestine conflict is set up by the Palestinians and the French to hold peace back, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday.

"It's a rigged conference, rigged by the Palestinians, with French auspices to adopt additional anti-Israel stances. This pushes peace backwards," Netanyahu said at a meeting with Norwegian Foreign Minister Borge Brende.

© AP Photo/ Lefteris Pitarakis Israeli Embassy Engages in Countering Anti-Israel News in UK

Brende replied that Norway would attend the conference and ensure "nuanced outcome."

On Wednesdy, French government spokesman Stephane Le Foll said that Netanyahu had declined the invitation to the conference scheduled for January 15.

Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. Israel has been building settlements on the occupied territories despite objection from the United Nations.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!