Turkish Airstrikes Eliminate 22 Daesh Terrorists in Northern Syria

Turkish Armed Forces Kill 11 Daesh Militants, Destroy 12 Targets in Northern Syria

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The Turkish military, cited by the Daily Sabah newspaper, added that over 40 targets had been destroyed while 160 terrorist positions, including shelters, command facilities and an ammunition depot, had been shelled.

On August 24, Turkish forces, backed by US-led coalition aircraft, began a military operation dubbed the Euphrates Shield to clear the Syrian border town of Jarabulus and the surrounding area of the jihadist group outlawed in Russia. As Jarabulus was retaken, the joint forces of Ankara, the coalition and Syrian rebels continued the offensive southwest.

The operation has been widely criticized both by the Syrian Kurds and Damascus, who have accused Ankara of violating Syria's territorial integrity.

