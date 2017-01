© REUTERS/ Ruairidh Villar/Save the Children Civilians in Western Mosul Living Under 'Siege-Like' Conditions

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Iraqi forces backed by the United States have retaken 70 to 80 percent of the eastern portion of the city of Mosul from the Islamic State (Daesh), the US Department of Defense said in a press release.

“Iraqi fighters, supported by the U.S.-led coalition formed to defeat the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, have retaken 70 to 80 percent of eastern Mosul from the terrorists,” the release stated on Wednesday.

Plenty of fighting remains in the western part of the city of Mosul, the release warned.

Last week, the Defense Department said US-backed Iraqi forces and allies had retaken two-thirds of the city of Mosul from IS.