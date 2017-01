© AFP 2016/ MOHAMED EL-SHAHED Death Toll in Sinai Police Checkpoint Attack Rises to Nine

CAIRO (Sputnik) — The police station was located near the state hospital in the city of Arish, the Sky News Arabia channel reported. Law enforcers reportedly said that the attackers belonged to the Ansar Bait al-Maqdis jihadist group.

On Monday, eight Egyptian policemen and one civilian were killed and ten were injured in an attack on a checkpoint in Arish. The attackers detonated a car bomb.

Ansar Bait al-Maqdis emerged after the 2011 Egyptian revolution, which forced then President Hosni Mubarak out of power after an over 30-year rule. The militants aim to topple Egypt’s current government.