Tillerson: UN Resolution on Israel 'Not Helpful', US Must Reaffirm Obligations

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The passage of the UN Security Council resolution condemning Israeli settlements in the West Bank does not help peace negotiations, Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson said in his confirmation hearing at the US Senate Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday.

"The UN resolution, that was passed, in my view, is not helpful. I think it, actually, undermines setting a good set of conditions for talks to continue," Tillerson stated.

Tillerson also noted that President-elect Donald Trump has already made it clear "we have to recommit… we are going to meet our obligations to Israel as our most important strategic partner."

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!