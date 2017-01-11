Register
11 January 2017
    Germany to Extend Training Mission in Iraq After Berlin Attack

    The German government decided Wednesday to extend by another year its military training mission to northern Iraq after a bloody Islamist attack on a Christmas market in Berlin.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — "The mandate is to be expended until January 31, 2018," the German cabinet said in a statement, adding it still needed to be passed by the national parliament.

    On Monday, a truck rammed into the crowd at the Berlin Christmas market on the Breitscheidplatz square, killing at least 12 people and injuring 48 more. The country's interior ministry has labeled the incident a terrorist attack. Following the incident, the police detained a suspect, a Pakistani citizen, who arrived to the German town of Passau on December 31, 2015.
    © Sputnik/ Zakhari Shoirer
    Berlin Truck Attacker Belonged to Islamist Cell
    The government said the Daesh terror group remained a threat to peace and security even despite successful advance against Islamists by Iraqi forces. "This was evidenced by attacks in Europe, more recently in Berlin."

    Germany has trained 12,000 Kurdish Peshmerga fighters and Iraqi security forces since the start of the program two years ago, with the help from allies. It has also supplied Kurdish fighters with some $95 million worth of weapons, munitions and equipment as well as non-lethal aid since 2014.

    Topic:
    Deadly Truck Attack in Berlin (92)

