Germany to Extend Training Mission in Iraq After Berlin Attack

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — "The mandate is to be expended until January 31, 2018," the German cabinet said in a statement, adding it still needed to be passed by the national parliament.

The government said the Daesh terror group remained a threat to peace and security even despite successful advance against Islamists by Iraqi forces. "This was evidenced by attacks in Europe, more recently in Berlin."

Germany has trained 12,000 Kurdish Peshmerga fighters and Iraqi security forces since the start of the program two years ago, with the help from allies. It has also supplied Kurdish fighters with some $95 million worth of weapons, munitions and equipment as well as non-lethal aid since 2014.

