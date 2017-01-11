Syria Peace Talks in Astana Could Be Postponed for a Week

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The timeframe for Syria peace talks in Astana will be determined following ongoing consultations in Ankara and they could be postponed for a week, a source in Syrian opposition told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The timeframe for the talks in Astana has not been determined yet, most likely it will be postponed for a week. Everybody is expecting the outcome of the meeting between armed opposition groups, which started yesterday and and will end tomorrow," the source said.

The source added that participants of the Astana talks would attend intra-Syrian consultations in Geneva to form a unified opposition delegation, which would include both political forces and representatives of armed groups.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!