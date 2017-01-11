Register
    In this Sept. 8, 2015 file photo, children play amid the rubble of a house destroyed by a Saudi-led airstrike in Sanaa, Yemen

    Almost 1,400 Children Killed in Yemen Since March 2015 UNICEF

    Middle East
    United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) representative in Yemen Meritxell Relano stated that almost 1,400 children were killed and 2,140 were injured during conflict in Yemen.

    People inspect the aftermath of a Saudi-led coalition airstrike in Sanaa, Yemen, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016
    Eight Schoolchildren Killed in Saudi-Led Coalition Strike in Yemen - Reports
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Since the escalation of conflict in Yemen in March 2015, the United Nations has recorded the deaths of almost 1,400 children, United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) representative in Yemen Meritxell Relano said on Wednesday.

    "Over 2,140 others have been injured. The actual numbers are likely to be much higher," Relano said in a statement published on UNICEF website.

    He added that some 2,000 schools were destroyed, damaged or used for military purposes or as shelters for displaced families.

    "Schools should be zones of peace at all times, a sanctuary where children can learn, grow, play and be safe. Children should never risk their lives only to attend school," Relano underlined, adding that UNICEF called on all parties to the conflict to follow their obligations under international humanitarian law and stop attacks on civilian infrastructure, including schools.

    A doll is seen on a bed in a damaged house destroyed during a Saudi-led air strike in old Sanaa city, Yemen, September 24, 2016.
    As Bombs Drop on Starving Children in Yemen, World Unforgivably Looks the Other Way
    Yemen has been engulfed in a violent conflict between the government headed by Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi movement backed by army units loyal to former President Ali Abdullah Saleh.

    Since March 2015, the Saudi-led coalition of mostly Persian Gulf countries has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request.

      ViTran
      Brits will be able to provide figures for cluster deaths
    • Reply
      Mitach2002
      Thanks to the terrorist American government supplying arms to the murderous Saudis.
