Russian, Turkish Monitors in Syria Register 19 Truce Violations in Past 24 Hours

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian and Turkish monitors in the Syria ceasefire commission registered a total of 19 truce violations across seven provinces in Syria in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday.
"Within the last 24 hours, the Russian representatives at the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement have registered four violations in Latakia (1) and Hama (3) provinces," the ministry's Center for Syrian reconciliation said in a statement.
Russia and Turkey are guarantors of a nationwide Syrian ceasefire that came into force last Thursday, and has been holding up in general, despite continued reports of violations. The UN Security Council passed a resolution last Saturday supporting the effort.
