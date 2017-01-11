Russian EOD Specialists Hunt for Booby Traps in Aleppo (VIDEO)

Even though the battle for Aleppo is over, it will take considerable time to deal with the aftermath of intense fighting that took place in the city and to restore the metropolis to its pre-war glory.

Unfortunately, the intense fighting did not only devastate the city infrastructure, but left a deadly fallout in its wake in the form of booby traps, mines and unexploded munitions, turning whole areas of Aleppo into hazardous territory.

Enter the Russian military bomb disposal specialists.

EOD experts without peer, they meticulously sweep the city for all sorts of explosive devices, making the area safe for the local residents and the reconstruction crews.

Ministry of defence of the Russian Federation Russian military EOD specialists continue the demining operation in eastern Aleppo, Syria.

During their sweep of the southwestern part of the city the sappers discovered sizeable caches of industrially manufactured bombs and artillery and mortar shells – a veritable trove of ordnance that will no longer pose any danger to the locals.

And while it remains to be seen how long it will take for the EOD teams to complete their mission, one thing is clear: the future of the people of Aleppo is in good hands.