Register
16:15 GMT +311 January 2017
Live
    Search
    A picture taken on December 28, 2016 shows the US Embassy building in the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv.

    PLO to Revoke Recognition of Israel if Trump Moves US Embassy to Jerusalem

    © AFP 2016/ Jack Guez
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 610

    Senior Palestinian officials have warned that the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) could revoke its recognition of Israel if Donald Trump's administration moves the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem – a decision that could reduce US influence and spark more violence in the region.

    Palestinian leaders also called for protests against the proposed move, and for opposition to any relocation to come "from Pakistan to Tehran, from Lebanon to Oman."

    Senior Palestinian negotiator Mohammed Shtayyeh warned that any effort to relocate the US embassy to Jerusalem would result in a response.

    ​"One of the measures we are considering seriously is the issue of mutual recognition between the PLO and Israel. [It] is not valid any more doing this," he said, in reference to the proposed embassy relocation.

    Fears Over Trump Moves

    The location of the US' Israeli embassy is a highly contentious matter, with those opposed to a relocation arguing that moving it to Jerusalem would imply Israel's exclusive claim to the city, despite the fact that large parts of it were illegally annexed after the 1967 war.

    Palestinian officials also see the city as the capital of any future state, further complicating matters.

    ​There are concerns among Palestinian circles that incoming president Donald Trump may relocate the US embassy from its current location in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, following reports and leaks from diplomatic sources.

    The speculation led Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to write to Trump, warning that moving the embassy "will likely have [a] disastrous impact on the peace process, on the two-state solution and on the stability and security of the entire region, since Israel's decision to annex East Jerusalem contradicts with international law."

    ​Shtayyeh echoed Abbas' concerns over the future of the two-state solution should the embassy be relocated, also suggesting that a move to Jerusalem would be in breach of the 1995 Oslo peace agreement.

    "If Trump moves the [US] embassy to Jerusalem that would be the end of the two-state solution. Trump would be giving away something that is not his to give," he said.

    "The US is a witness to the Oslo agreement, signed in the White House in front of President Clinton. This is an international commitment."

    Middle East Implications

    There are also concerns about the broader implications of any such US embassy switch, with fears it may erode American influence in the region.

    A Jordanian government spokesperson last week said any relocation would have "catastrophic implications on several levels, including the regional situation," while outgoing US Secretary of State, John Kerry, told CBS that such a development would cause an "an explosion, an absolute explosion in the region, not just in the West Bank, and perhaps even in Israel itself, but throughout the region."

    ​Kerry added that moving the embassy would "have a profound impact on the readiness of Jordan and Egypt to be able to be supportive and engaged with Israel as they are today."    

    Related:

    Red Line: US Risks 'Kissing Goodbye' to Its Role in Mideast Settlement
    US Senators Propose to Move US Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem
    Palestine to Resume Talks With Israel Only if Settlement Activity Stops
    US Must Move Israel Embassy to Jerusalem - Trump
    Tags:
    illegal settlements, Israeli-Palestinian conflict, recognition, Republican Party, Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO), Mohammed Shtayyeh, Donald Trump, Mahmoud Abbas, Palestine, Israel, United States, Middle East, Jerusalem
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    World’s Most Anticipated Vehicles Boast Their Sexy Curves at Detroit Auto Show
    World’s Most Anticipated Vehicles Boast Their Sexy Curves at Detroit Auto Show
    Spiteful Legacy
    Spiteful Legacy
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok