Hundreds of Foreigners Jailed in Turkey Over Alleged Links to Daesh

ANKARA (Sputnik) — Fifty-five suspects of the detained 780 are already serving prison sentences on accusations of having ties to Daesh or carrying out attacks on its behalf, according to Turkish Justice Ministry figures cited by the Anadolu news agency on Wednesday.

Turkey has also convicted 73 people of being members of the al-Qaeda terrorist organization, with 10 others under arrest on the same charges. It was not immediately clear if they were all Turkish citizens.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!