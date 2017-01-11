US-Russian Plan to Exchange Intelligence on Syria Still ‘Not Mature’ - Dunford

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The idea to increase intelligence cooperation between the United States and Russia to fight terrorists in Syria is still immature, US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford said in a press conference.

"What you described is not very mature," Dunford stated on Tuesday when asked about the proposal on intelligence exchange in Syria. "I have not even gone to the Secretary [of Defense Ash Carter] and asked him to make a decision on that."

Dunford stressed that US defense officials are constantly looking at the Syria campaign with a desire to make sure that the United States can accomplish its objectives.

In October 2015, the United States and Russia signed the bilateral Memorandum of Understanding on Prevention of Flight Safety Incidents in the course of operations in the Syrian Arab Republic. The document outlines rules of operations of manned and unmanned airplanes over Syria and includes the number of rules to avoid military incidents.

The Islamic State, also known as Daesh in Arabic, is outlawed in the United States, Russia and numerous other countries.