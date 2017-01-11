Register
    US President Barack Obama and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hold a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, November 9, 2015.

    Netanyahu: Israel Has Evidence UN Settlements Resolution Obama's Efforts Result

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel has a solid evidence that the recent UN Security Council resolution condemning the building of settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem was adopted as a result of the efforts taken by the Barack Obama administration.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Israel has a solid evidence that the recent UN Security Council resolution condemning the building of settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem was adopted as a result of the efforts taken by the Barack Obama administration, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday.

    "We have unequivocal evidence that the Security Council resolution passed in the UN against Israel was led by the [Obama] administration. There is no question whatsoever about that," Netanyahu said at a meeting with a delegation of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee.

    According to Netanyahu, this resolution is not just a "reformulation" of the position that all previous US administrations used to advocate but is a "major break" with the US policy regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

    On December 23, 2016, the UN Security Council voted 14-0, with the United States abstaining, to pass the resolution calling on Israel to immediately and completely cease all settlement activities on "occupied Palestinian territory," including in East Jerusalem.

    The Israeli authorities criticized the resolution and refused to abide by its provisions.

    Benjamin Netanyahu, Barack Obama, Palestine, Israel, United States
