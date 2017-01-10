Libya's Oil Output Increase May Undermine OPEC Plans on Production Cuts

The OPEC oil output reduction deal does not affect Libya due to the internal conflict in the country, however, the armed groups blockading oil pipelines started to enter into agreements with the NOC on resuming oil extraction, the newspaper reported.
The average daily oil output in November 2016 in Libya amounted to 575,000 barrels, while in 2017 the country may increase the daily production up to 900,000 barrels, according to the NOC.
Libya has been in a state of turmoil since 2011, when a civil war began in the country and its longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown. In December 2015, Libya’s rival governments — the Council of Deputies based in Tobruk and the Tripoli-based General National Congress — agreed to create the Government of National Accord (GNA), to form the Presidency Council and to end the political impasse.
