Daesh Leader Baghdadi Sleeping in Suicide Vest - US Coalition

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in December, the United States increased reward for information on al-Baghdadi to $25 million from $10 million.
"So what we’ve heard through intelligence and open sources, and I don’t know if we can verify these, is that he [al-Baghdadi] sleeps in a suicide vest, so we’ll see how that plays out," Col. John Dorrian said, as quoted by the Rudaw news agency.
"Prior to the Mosul operations, Daesh told the civilians that the Iraqi Security Forces would kill them; instead, they’ve protected them… The people of Mosul see through Daesh’s lies," Dorrian was quoted as saying.
In late December, US media reported, citing unnamed sources, that the country's authorities were aware of some of al-Baghdadi's movements.
