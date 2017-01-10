Daesh Leader Baghdadi Sleeping in Suicide Vest - US Coalition

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in December, the United States increased reward for information on al-Baghdadi to $25 million from $10 million.

"So what we’ve heard through intelligence and open sources, and I don’t know if we can verify these, is that he [al-Baghdadi] sleeps in a suicide vest, so we’ll see how that plays out," Col. John Dorrian said, as quoted by the Rudaw news agency.

© Flickr/ Thierry Ehrmann Daesh Leader Baghdadi Suffering From Poisoning Attempt in Iraq

Dorrian added that Daesh continued to spread its propaganda amid the intensification of the Iraqi forces' operation to clear the city of Mosul from the terrorists, but the civilians saw that the terrorists were telling lies.

"Prior to the Mosul operations, Daesh told the civilians that the Iraqi Security Forces would kill them; instead, they’ve protected them… The people of Mosul see through Daesh’s lies," Dorrian was quoted as saying.

In late December, US media reported, citing unnamed sources, that the country's authorities were aware of some of al-Baghdadi's movements.