Russia Delivers Over 3 Tonnes of Relief Aid to Aleppo Residents

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The bulletin added that across Aleppo there continued to operate facilities, where the civilians could receive essentials, including hot meals.

"Within last 24 hours, 6 humanitarian events have been held in the Aleppo city: in the Sheikh Taha, al-Zahraa, al-Ismailiya, Zahabiya, Sheikh Maqsood areas and in the Maaz Bin Jabal School. In total, citizens have received more than 3 tons of humanitarian aid," the ministry said in a daily bulletin.

On December 16, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Syrian army's operation to liberate militants-controlled eastern Aleppo ended , however, several hotbeds of militants' resistance remained.

On December 22, last militants left eastern Aleppo, thus the Syrian army gained full control over the city. Syrian President Bashar Assad called the liberation of Aleppo a "watershed moment."