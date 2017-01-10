Russia Delivers Over 3 Tonnes of Relief Aid to Aleppo Residents

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The bulletin added that across Aleppo there continued to operate facilities, where the civilians could receive essentials, including hot meals.
"Within last 24 hours, 6 humanitarian events have been held in the Aleppo city: in the Sheikh Taha, al-Zahraa, al-Ismailiya, Zahabiya, Sheikh Maqsood areas and in the Maaz Bin Jabal School. In total, citizens have received more than 3 tons of humanitarian aid," the ministry said in a daily bulletin.
On December 22, last militants left eastern Aleppo, thus the Syrian army gained full control over the city. Syrian President Bashar Assad called the liberation of Aleppo a "watershed moment."
