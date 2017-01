© AP Photo/ Hadi Mizban Daesh Stops Paying Mosul Fighters Amid Iraq Gov't Forces' Renewed Offensive on City

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The families left the towns of Anah, Rawa and Qa'im, which are still being controlled by Daesh militants, the Iraqi News website reported, citing a ministry official. They were relocated to refugee camps in Anbar and supplied with the humanitarian aid, the news outlet added.

Iraq has been gripped by violence since mid-2014, when Daesh took over vast swathes of the country after coming from neighboring war-torn Syria.

Daesh controls Iraq's second-largest city of Mosul as well as most of the Anbar province.

The Iraqi operation to liberate Mosul has been ongoing since October 17. The offensive is led by Kurdish Peshmerga fighters and Iraqi soldiers backed by the US-led anti-terror coalition.